NEW YORK Feb 15 The Federal Reserve aims to
raise U.S. interest rates in the months ahead if the economy
continues to grow a bit above its trend and if, as expected,
fiscal policies provide stimulus, an influential Fed policymaker
said on Wednesday.
"We expect to gradually remove further monetary policy
accommodation and snug up interest rates a little bit further in
the months ahead" if the pace of U.S. economic growth runs just
above 2 percent and inflation continues to rise, New York Fed
President William Dudley said.
Little detail on which policies President Donald Trump and
Congress will pursue make it "really hard to factor into your
forecast," he said. But "we're probably going to get some fiscal
stimulus at some point, so that is just another factor that
tilts the risks to the economy a little to the upside," Dudley
added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)