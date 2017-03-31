FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed could begin trimming bond portfolio this year -Dudley
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 5 months ago

Fed could begin trimming bond portfolio this year -Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could begin shrinking its $4.5-trillion balance sheet as soon as this year, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday, earlier than most Wall Street economists expect.

"It wouldn't surprise me if some time later this year or some time in 2018, should the economy perform in line with our expectations, that we will start to gradually let the securities mature rather than reinvesting them," as the Fed does now, he said on Bloomberg TV.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

