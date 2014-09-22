FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Dudley says Fed eyeing surge in dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will take into account the strengthening of the U.S. dollar as it considers when to back away from its aggressive easing of monetary policy, a Fed official said on Monday.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the value of the dollar is not a target for the central bank, but its rise does impact inflation and the “appropriateness of monetary policy.”

Dudley was speaking at a Bloomberg News event in New York on Monday.

He added in the Bloomberg interview that he wants to leave the current, near-zero interest rate level as soon as it is appropriate.

Reporting by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

