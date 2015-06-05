FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Dudley says labor market remains slack despite low unemployment
June 5, 2015 / 5:33 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Dudley says labor market remains slack despite low unemployment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5 (Reuters) - The unemployment rate remains an inaccurate measure of weakness in labor markets, complicating the Fed’s decision of when to raise interest rates, New York Federal Reserve Bank president William Dudley said on Friday.

“The reason why there is uncertainty about when to start tightening is there are a number of parameters that matter. How fast are we going to use up the available slack? How much slack do we have? A lot of people think the unemployment rate overstates the degree of tightening” that has taken place in labor markets, Dudley said.

He also said he did not think of “great consequence” that the International Monetary Fund had advised the United States not to raise interest rates until next year, and that he was not troubled by conflicting outside opinions about U.S. policy. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

