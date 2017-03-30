Fed not considering selling its mortgage bonds -Dudley

March 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is not considering selling its holdings of mortgage-backed bonds, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday when asked about the U.S. central bank's plan to shrink its holdings.

"We don't contemplate actively selling assets," Dudley told a risk conference in Florida. The Fed has said it plans to trim its $4.5-trillion portfolio of mortgage and Treasury bonds by letting them naturally mature, and that it did not, for now, expect to sell.