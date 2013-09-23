FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Dudley stands by June framework for reducing QE
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 2:39 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Dudley stands by June framework for reducing QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve still aims to reduce the pace of its asset purchases later this year and to halt the quantitative easing program altogether by mid-2014 as long as the U.S. economy keeps improving, an influential central bank official said on Monday.

Referring to the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke articulated in June, New York Fed President William Dudley said the framework is “still very much intact.” He noted that, at the time, Bernanke did not specify that the first reduction in bond-buying would come at the Fed’s policy meeting last week.

Investors were surprised last week when the Fed decided not to reduce the asset purchases from the current $85-billion monthly pace, setting off a global stock rally. Many thought Bernanke’s comments, and signals from other Fed policymakers since, suggested the policy change would come in September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.