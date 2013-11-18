FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Not yet enough US growth for sustained labor boost -Fed's Dudley
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Not yet enough US growth for sustained labor boost -Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has not yet seen enough U.S. economic growth momentum to convince policymakers of a sustained improvement in the labor market outlook, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday.

Talking to students at Queens College, Dudley said low inflation and high unemployment point to the need for accommodative policies for a considerable period of time. For now, he added, the benefits of bond buying outweigh the costs, and there are no current signs of “disturbing” asset bubbles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
