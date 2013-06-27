FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
QE3 timeline was clarification, not 'signal to market' -Fed's Dudley
June 27, 2013

QE3 timeline was clarification, not 'signal to market' -Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Ben Bernanke was “very clear” last week when the Federal Reserve chairman explained how the U.S. central bank plans to reduce accommodation, and he did not intend to send a “signal to the market,” New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday.

While the resulting rise in longer-term rates and tighter financial-market conditions can hurt the U.S. economic recovery, Dudley added, incoming economic data are more important as the Fed decides how to adjust its policies.

