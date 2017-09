Sept 27 (Reuters) - Once the Federal Reserve reduces its bond-buying program, it could then wait “a number of years” before it raises interest rates, an influential official at the U.S. central bank said on Friday.

The two things “are very loosely connected,” said New York Fed President William Dudley. “The amount of time that can pass between the decision to begin to taper and actually raising short-term interest rates could easily be a number of years.”