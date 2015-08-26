Turmoil makes September rate hike 'less compelling' -Fed's Dudley

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month seems less appropriate given the recent global market turmoil has increased the risks to the U.S. economy, an influential Fed official said on Wednesday.

New York Fed President William Dudley said the prospects of a September rate hike “seems less compelling to me than it was a few weeks ago.” Addressing the market selloff, which was set off by fears that China’s economy is slowing, Dudley said he wanted to see more U.S. economic data before making a final judgment on the timing of policy tightening. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)