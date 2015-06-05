FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Dudley says in no rush to end reinvestment policy
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 6:58 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Dudley says in no rush to end reinvestment policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said on Friday the Fed should keep reinvesting its assets holdings as they expire until short-term interest rates are well off the zero lower bound.

His comments suggest a potentially extended time before the Fed lets its $4 trillion balance sheet shrink, with most investors and Fed officials anticipating a slow path of future rate hikes.

“I would like to get short-term rates to a reasonable level so that I feel that I was off the zero lower bound by a reasonable amount,” Dudley said. “How far that is I have not reached a definitive conclusion,” he said, but “you want to end reinvestment when you are confident you will not have to go back to the zero lower bound.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

