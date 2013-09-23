FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dudley seeks to 'dispel misconceptions' on possible new Fed tool
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 1:39 PM / 4 years ago

Dudley seeks to 'dispel misconceptions' on possible new Fed tool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is considering adopting a possible new reverse repurchase facility not to foreshadow a change in monetary policy but to help the U.S. central bank adjust policy when the time is right, and to get a better grip on overnight interest rates, the head of the New York Fed said on Monday.

“I want to dispel any misconceptions about why we are doing this testing,” said William Dudley, president of the Fed branch that is testing and would run the facility, talk of which surfaced in minutes of the Fed’s July policy meeting.

“The introduction of this facility is not a precursor to a change in the stance of monetary policy,” he said in a speech. “Instead, the goal of this new facility is to improve our control over overnight interest rates to aid us in the implementation of monetary policy.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.