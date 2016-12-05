Fed's Dudley defends push for some rules, resistance to others

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official, asked about the apparent disconnect of his recommendation for automatic fiscal policies alongside his resistance against similar restraints on monetary policies, said such an approach is necessary in times of economic upheaval.

New York Fed President William Dudley said the automatic government spending policies he endorses would only come into play when the U.S. economy "really needs it, when you are in an economic downturn," and it would boost investor and public confidence.

Whereas "monetary policy is very different," he said in response to a question at a breakfast conference, since experiences like the 2008 economic crisis show that "mechanically" following benchmarks like the so-called Taylor Rule "would be absolutely disastrous for the economy."

Over the last couple of years some Republican lawmakers have pushed bills that would tie Fed interest-rate policy to a single benchmark rule, a notion the U.S. central bank has strongly resisted for fear of losing its political independence. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)