FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Wells scandal shows bank culture still a problem -Fed's Dudley
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 10 months ago

Wells scandal shows bank culture still a problem -Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The scandal at Wells Fargo & Co , which opened millions of unauthorized accounts, "underscores that we have a lot more work" to do to fix the culture within big U.S. banks, one of the country's top financial regulators said on Wednesday.

William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, made the comment at a Lotos Club dinner a day before his Fed bank is to host a conference "Reforming Culture and Behavior in the Financial Services Industry."

Last month, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $190 million settlement over its staff opening as many as 2 million accounts without customers' knowledge. The misconduct triggered a raft of federal and state investigations and led to the resignation last week of its chief executive and chairman, John Stumpf.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.