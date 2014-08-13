FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dudley cites risks in wholesale funding markets, urges changes
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Dudley cites risks in wholesale funding markets, urges changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The short-term U.S. wholesale funding market remains vulnerable to runs and other crisis-era risks and must be made more stable, an influential Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

New York Fed President William Dudley said changes must be made in part because it is now more difficult, in the post-financial crisis era, for the U.S. central bank to intervene in the market if investors again lose confidence in broker-dealers that rely on short-term funding.

Some “important issues and vulnerabilities remain,” Dudley said in kicking off a conference on wholesale funding risks, held at his Fed bank. “It is essential to make the system more stable.”

Dudley did not comment on monetary policy or the economy. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.