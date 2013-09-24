FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No big policy change under Yellen, predicts U.S. Fed's Dudley
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

No big policy change under Yellen, predicts U.S. Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve would not make large policy changes if Janet Yellen were to replace Ben Bernanke as chairman, an influential U.S. central bank official said in a television interview.

“I think it would be very consistent with the monetary policy that we’ve had in the past,” William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, said in a Monday interview aired on CNBC Tuesday. “I would not see it as any large change in the monetary policy,” he said according to the transcript.

Yellen, the Fed’s vice chair, is considered the front-runner to replace Bernanke when his term expires at the end of January. On Monday, Reuters reported that President Barack Obama was unlikely to name Bernanke’s successor this week.

