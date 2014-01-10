FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT--Fed soothes U.S. debt burden in 2013 to the tune of $77.7 bln
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

RPT--Fed soothes U.S. debt burden in 2013 to the tune of $77.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve pumped $77.7 billion into the U.S. Treasury last year, returning some interest payments made by the government on debt securities held by the central bank.

The figure published on Friday covers the central bank’s earnings minus operating costs and other expenses, which the Fed sends to the Treasury every year.

The central bank’s profits derived from $90.4 billion in interest income on the securities in its multi-trillion-dollar portfolio of U.S. government debt and bonds related to the housing industry.

The Fed’s balance sheet ballooned over the last four years to nearly $4 trillion as it bought debt securities to lower interest rates and spark a faster economic recovery. Just over half of the Fed’s securities holdings are U.S. Treasury debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.