FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Yellen vows to increase board oversight in enforcement actions
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Yellen vows to increase board oversight in enforcement actions

Sarah N. Lynch

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday pledged to ramp up the board’s participation in major bank enforcement policy decisions, such as voting to approve critical settlement deals.

“I do think it is appropriate for us to make changes and I fully expect that we will,” Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee, in response to questions from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“It is completely appropriate for the board to be fully involved in important decisions.”

Earlier this month, Warren and Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland wrote a letter to Yellen which raised concerns about a hands-off approach from the Fed board when it came to enforcement actions.

According to the letter, which cited statistics provided by Yellen’s predecessor Ben Bernanke, the Fed board only voted on 11 of about 1,000 enforcement actions over the last 10 years.

Some of those decisions were made without even needing approval from senior staff, let alone board members, the letter said.

The two lawmakers said they were particularly upset that top Fed officials did not scrutinize a settlement with big mortgage servicers over foreclosure abuses committed in 2009 and 2010.

Warren and Cummings have said they believe the settlement was too lenient.

Initially, regulators had ordered banks including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase to conduct case-by-case reviews of loan files for borrowers whose homes were seized.

But after that process proved time-consuming and expensive, regulators called off the reviews and instead settled with the banks.

The Federal Reserve’s policy for enforcement actions differs from some other federal financial regulators.

At the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, enforcement actions must always be approved by a majority of the five-member panel.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.