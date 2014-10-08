Fed's monetary affairs division chief to step down

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s head of its monetary affairs division plans to step down, the U.S. central bank said on Wednesday.

William English, who started his career at the central bank’s board of governors in 1992, will remain as a monetary policy adviser to the board, the Fed said in a statement.

Since July 2010, English has been both the head of the division and secretary for the Fed’s policy-setting committee.

He will remain in those roles until a replacement is found, the Fed said. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)