Fed's Evans says hard to tie bond-buying program to jobless rate
October 17, 2013 / 6:13 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Evans says hard to tie bond-buying program to jobless rate

Ann Saphir

MADISON, Wisc., Oct 17 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official known for his dovish policy views suggested on Thursday that he is uncomfortable with using a specific unemployment rate as a guideline for when the Fed should end its massive bond-buying program.

“The single real piece of information here is that the unemployment rate that we point to has been behaving in a somewhat more challenging fashion to interpret for our monetary policy choices, directions, especially for asset purchases,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June that if then-current forecasts turned out to be accurate, the U.S. central bank would likely end its bond-buying program in mid-2014, when he expected the unemployment rate to be about 7 percent.

“It would be not worth your while for me to speculate about whether it’s going to be in December, January, March ...; we are going to have to see how things are going,” Evans said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
