Evans says Fed monitoring any impact from China slowdown
January 13, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Evans says Fed monitoring any impact from China slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is keeping a close eye on how the slowdown in China’s growth is affecting the rest of the world, including the United States.

The slowdown to a growth rate in the “high single digits” in China will have an enormous impact on commodity exporters in particular, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President told the Corridor Economic Forecast Luncheon in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, adding that he expects continued market volatility in response.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

