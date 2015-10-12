Fed has met goal on jobs, Evans says; for inflation, not so much

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has reached its full employment goal, a top U.S. central bank official said on Monday, but it should not yet begin to raise interest rates because it has not yet met its goal of reaching 2-percent inflation.

“We have made great strides on the labor front; we can do better, but in terms of that piece of the conditionality being met, I think that that has been met,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said after a speech to the World Steel Association, referring to the conditions the Fed has said it wants to see before raising rates. “I am more concerned about inflation moving up.”