Monetary policy will not solve all U.S. job market ills-Evans
September 24, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Monetary policy will not solve all U.S. job market ills-Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The state of the labor market will continue to be an issue for the U.S. economy, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Wednesday, cautioning that monetary policy cannot solve all the problems plaguing the jobs market.

Responding to a question at a Peterson Institute for International Economics conference, Evans also said policymakers at the Federal Reserve would have to craft new language to offer guidance to financial markets on the future path of interest rates.

The U.S. central bank last week stuck to its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a “considerable time” after a bond-buying stimulus programs ends next month, but new quarterly projections suggested it could raise borrowing costs more quickly than expected once the rate-hike cycle begins. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)

