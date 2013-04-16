FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fed should rethink exit plan 'a little bit,' Evans says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should rethink its plan to exit from its super-accommodative monetary policy “a little bit”, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

But the time for pulling back on the Fed’s accommodative policy is still “years down the road,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said at the Union League Club in Chicago.

Evans did not say whether he believed the Fed should still plan to sell its assets eventually, as it had said it would when it first laid out its exit plan in June 2011.

“Our balance sheet is a lot larger today than we thought it would be in June 2011,” Evans said.

The Fed has tripled the size of its balance sheet to around $3 trillion through massive bond purchases aimed at holding down longer-term borrowing costs, and has said it will keep up its current monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities until the labor market outlook improves substantially.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
