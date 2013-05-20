FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says may need to "tinker" with eventual exit policy
May 20, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Evans says may need to "tinker" with eventual exit policy

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve, whose current bond-buying program will at its current rate swell the U.S. central bank’s balance sheet to $4 trillion by year-end, may end up holding assets until they mature instead of selling them, a top Fed official said on Monday.

The Fed two years ago laid out an exit plan that would see its balance sheet return to a more normal size over a three- to five-year period.

But since then, the balance sheet has become much larger than the Fed had then anticipated, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told the CFA Society Chicago.

The Fed might decide to “tinker” with its earlier plan, Evans said, and may also let assets run off rather than sell them outright.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has also said the central bank may consider such a plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
