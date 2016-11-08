Tough to dissuade Fed from December rate hike -Evans

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Only a "pretty sizeable" negative surprise would dissuade the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates in December given the improved economic data since June, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

"It would probably take something pretty sizeable to change my assessment that a December move is consistent with a shallow path," Evans told reporters, referring to a Fed policy meeting in mid-December and the path of tightening thereafter.

"Even if you are a little more nervous in December than I am currently then you would still have the option of waiting until the next year," he added. "You'd have to feel more strongly that one rate increase in December was really the wrong path, and that would take a more negative implications than what I'm expecting or seeing." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)