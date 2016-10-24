FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Fed's Evans says he's 'priced in' three rate hikes by end of 2017
October 24, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 10 months ago

Fed's Evans says he's 'priced in' three rate hikes by end of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could appropriately raise rates three times between now and the end of 2017, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, so long as inflation expectations and the labor market continue to improve.

"My growth forecast is such that I can imagine that appropriate policy would have three rate increases" by the end of next year, he told reporters after a speech here. "I suppose I've probably got... three (rate hikes) priced in between now and the end of next year." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

