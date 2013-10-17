FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed may need 'couple of meetings' before cutting QE3 - Evans
October 17, 2013

Fed may need 'couple of meetings' before cutting QE3 - Evans

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

MADISON, Wisc., Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is likely still months away from trimming bond buys after the government shutdown disrupted the delivery of economic data that the U.S. central bank needs to judge the strength of the recovery, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“We need more information about how the economy is proceeding, how we are going to weather the most recent government shutdown,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said after a speech. “I think the most likely outcome is one where we continue to go for a couple of meetings to assess this.”

Evans also said it would be difficult to increase bond-buying.

Fed officials meet about every six weeks to decide policy, and will next meet on Oct. 29-30 and Dec. 17-18.

