CORRECTED-Fed's Evans-will take a few months to gauge shutdown impact
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Fed's Evans-will take a few months to gauge shutdown impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dropped word “good” in quote in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will need more time to figure out how much harm the budget battles in Washington have done to the U.S. economy, potentially delaying the start of the Fed’s bond tapering, a senior U.S. central banker said on Monday.

“October is a tough one. December? I think we need a couple of good labor reports and evidence of increasing growth, GDP growth. It is probably going to take a few months to sort that one out,” Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC television in an interview. Fed officials hold their next policy meeting later this month and then in December. (Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

