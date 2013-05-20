FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 4 years

Fed has right monetary accommodation in place, Evans says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve has the appropriate level of monetary accommodation in place, allowing the economy to reach “escape velocity” next year, a top Fed official said on Monday.

“We continue to face powerful headwinds in the fiscal situation and the global economy,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the CFA Society Chicago. But “the U.S. economy seems to be performing pretty well right now,” he added, with the labor market improving, consumer spending up and housing stronger.

By 2014, GDP growth should be somewhere between 3 percent and 4 percent, allowing the recovery to be self-sustaining, he said.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month in a bid to spur growth and hiring by lowering borrowing costs. The Fed has said it will keep buying assets until it sees a substantial improvement in the labor market outlook.

While the labor market has made “very good progress,” he said “we need a little more time” before officials can be confident the milestone of substantial improvement has been reached.

It has also pledged to keep interest rates near zero until the unemployment rate falls to at least 6.5 percent, as long as inflation does not rise about 2.5 percent. Unemployment was 7.5 percent in April.

