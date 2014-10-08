UPDATE 1-Fed's Evans: don't 'thread the needle' on inflation target

* Evans, like Kocherlakota, wants rate rises to wait until 2016

* Cacaphony of Fed views to come to a head at October meeting (Adds background, comments)

By Ann Saphir

PLYMOUTH, Wisc., Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday again urged the U.S. central bank to be “exceptionally patient” on raising interest rates, allowing inflation to rise as high as 2.5 percent if necessary to get the economy back to health.

“I think when we try to sort of thread the needle and bring it in just at 2 percent and not overshoot, that means there’s some risk that we are not actually going to get there, you know, we might not get there for quite some time,” Evans told reporters after addressing local bankers, students and teachers at private Lakeland College in this town of 8,000.

“I’d be willing to have enough momentum so that you have to cross over 2 (percent),” Evans said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

This was the third time in less than two weeks Evans has cautioned against raising rates prematurely, and the most strident he has sounded on the dangers of low inflation.

Like Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, who traveled Tuesday to the western reaches of South Dakota with a similar message, Evans is gearing up for what looks likely to be a showdown at a Fed policy-setting meeting late this month over where monetary policy should go.

The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December 2008 and has bought trillions of dollars of long-term securities to push borrowing costs still lower.

But with unemployment now down to 5.9 percent, the Fed is about to end its bond-buying stimulus, and most top Fed officials want to begin raising rates next year.

The influential chief of the New York Fed, William Dudley, gave voice to that view on Tuesday in upstate New York, saying it is “reasonable” for markets to expect a mid-2015 rise in short-term rates.

Dovish policy makers like Evans, who does not have a vote on the Fed’s policy committee this year, and Kocherlakota, who does, feel differently. Both say they prefer to wait to raise rates until 2016, citing low inflation as a chief reason.

On the other end of the spectrum are policy hawks, like Dallas Fed chief Richard Fisher, who is due to speak in his Texas hometown on Friday. San Francisco Fed President John Williams, seen as near the center of the Fed policy-setting committee, is due to speak on Thursday in Las Vegas.

With Fed officials taking their conflicting messages to the farflung corners of their districts, it can be difficult to parse what will have a policy impact. To Thomas Simons, an analyst at Jefferies LLC, Evans is one to listen to.

“He wants the Fed to be absolutely 100-percent positive that the economy is on firm footing before raising rates,” Simons said in a note. “Considering he is a voter in 2015, this view is going to be a big factor in the (Fed)’s decisions next year.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)