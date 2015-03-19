UPDATE 2-Fed's Evans says delaying U.S. rate hikes is 'optimal'

* Fed may need to raise rates quickly if economy strengthens

* Evans is a voter this year on Fed policy (Adds more details from paper)

By Ann Saphir

March 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve expects both labor markets and inflation to improve, but those projections are so uncertain that the U.S. central bank should err on the side of looser, not tighter, policy, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“In this paper, we demonstrate that the zero lower bound on nominal interest rates implies that the central bank should adopt a looser policy when there is uncertainty,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a draft of a paper for a Brookings Institution conference on Thursday and Friday. “In the current context this result implies that a delayed liftoff is optimal.”

Evans is one of just two Fed officials who believe the bank should delay any increase in rates until 2016. Still, he did not dissent against the Fed’s decision Wednesday to remove its vow to be ‘patient’ on raising rates, a move that Fed Chair Janet Yellen said means the Fed cannot rule out a rate hike as early as June.

The 74-page paper, released Thursday by the Brookings Institution, lays out the thinking behind Evans’ long-time advocacy for delaying a rate increase in the context of “optimal” policy, an approach to Fed decision-making that Yellen has embraced in the past.

In the paper, he and three bank co-authors use theoretical models to show that raising rates too early could hurt growth and inflation in ways that could be difficult for the Fed to address, while any unwanted inflation that could arise from raising rates too late would be easily reversible through standard monetary policy.

“It therefore seems prudent to refrain from raising rates until we are highly certain that the economy has achieved a sustained period of strong growth and that inflation is on a clear trajectory to return to target,” he said.

Yellen has said she aims to be only “reasonably” confident about inflation before raising rates.

If the economy improves faster than expected, the Fed “should be prepared to raise rates quickly,” Evans said, adding that the paper assumes there is no cost to doing so.

Several Fed policymakers on the opposite side of the policy spectrum from Evans have argued that there is, indeed, a cost to raising rates quickly, as doing so could roil financial markets more than a gradual set of increases. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)