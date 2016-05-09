FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans sees US growth picking up to 2.5 pct, favours 'wait and see' on rates
May 9, 2016 / 9:57 AM / a year ago

Fed's Evans sees US growth picking up to 2.5 pct, favours 'wait and see' on rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy’s fundamentals are solid and growth this year should pick up to around 2.5 percent, but the Federal Reserve’s current ‘wait and see’ approach to monetary policy is appropriate, a Fed policymaker said on Monday.

Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Fed, told a conference in London that business investment and inflation remain lower than he would like.

The most recent indications from Fed officials point to two more interest rate hikes this year. Financial markets, however, are barely pricing in one more, and that is not expected until December, after the U.S. presidential election.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever and John Geddie; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
