Fed's Evans says strong dollar a challenge for some

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The stronger dollar poses a challenge to parts of the U.S. economy, such as exporters, but lower energy costs provide some relief to consumers and businesses, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

“The dollar has been stronger... (and) it will be a challenge for some but energy prices are having beneficial effects for consumers and many businesses,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said at an event in London. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)