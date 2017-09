WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - There is a real risk that the Federal Reserve could close the tap for monetary stimulus too quickly, a top official at the U.S. central bank said on Tuesday.

“One of the big risks is that we withdraw our accommodative policies prematurely,” Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told a panel at the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Jan Paschal)