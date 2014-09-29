FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fed does not want to 'backtrack' after raising US rates -Evans
September 29, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fed does not want to 'backtrack' after raising US rates -Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve does not want to have to “backtrack” after raising rates so it should patiently seek to push inflation up to a sustainable level of 2 percent, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday.

“If we stay in this environment for an extended period of time and then there were a downturn, we’ve used up all our best policy tools and it’s a tough slog from here on out,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on CNBC television.

Citing central banks in Europe and Japan, which he said had to “backtrack” after tightening policy due to low growth and inflation, Evans said: “No, we don’t want to have to do that.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
