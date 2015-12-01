Fed must "strongly and effectively" communicate gradual pace of hikes - Evans

EAST LANSING, Mich., Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve must forcefully communicate that U.S. interest rates will rise at a gradual pace after its initial hike, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

Evans is among a handful of policymakers who believe the central bank should not raise rates at its policy meeting this month, but has recently pivoted to emphasizing the pace of monetary policy tightening rather than the date of the initial hike.

“It is vital that when we first raise rates, the FOMC... strongly and effectively communicates its plan for a gradual path for future rate increases,” he said in remarks prepared for delivery to a local business group in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Fed has held interest rates near zero for seven years but is widely expected to begin tightening monetary policy at its next meeting on Dec. 15-16.

Evans said he had “some nervousness” about the imminent decision. He added that the Fed needed to avoid financial markets viewing any increase, if there is one at its next meeting, as suggesting policymakers are less inclined to keep monetary policy accommodative to achieve its aims of maximum employment and a 2-percent target inflation rate.

“I would view this as an important policy error,” he said.

Evans repeated his view that interest rates should be raised “very gradually,” that it could well be appropriate for the Fed funds rate to still be under 1 percent by the end of next year, and continued to fret about a weak inflation outlook.

“I talk to a wide range of business contacts, and virtually none of them are mentioning rising inflationary or cost pressures. No one is planning for higher inflation. My contacts just don’t expect it,” he said.

Core inflation will be just below 2 percent at the end of 2018, he estimates.

Last month Evans warned of a potential “trail of tears” if the United States plows ahead with raising interest rates at a time when much of the rest of the world is easing monetary policy to deal with slowing global growth.

Evans has a vote through the end of the year on the Fed’s rate-setting committee, but rotates into a non-voting position for 2016. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)