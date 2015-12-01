FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed should be explicit in spelling out gradual pace of rate hikes - Evans
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Fed should be explicit in spelling out gradual pace of rate hikes - Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EAST LANSING, Mich., Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should use the communication tools at its disposal at its December meeting to spell out a gradual pace of rate increases, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters following remarks to a local business group in Michigan if the Fed should emphasize gradual rate increases in its December statement, economic projections or at Chair Janet Yellen’s press conference, Evans said all would be helpful.

“We are going to have to talk, we are going to have to see how much we agree on that, details matter in terms of how you describe it,” Evans said. “It depends on the chair and if that’s an agreeable idea. I would expect her to talk about that at the press conference as well.” (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.