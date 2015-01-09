FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans: need to stay patient on raising rates
January 9, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Evans: need to stay patient on raising rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. jobs market is making “good, good progress,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said Friday, but added that with inflation still low the U.S. central bank should defer raising rates until next year.

“If we are going to get inflation up to our 2-percent objective... we are going to have to see wages increase more,” Evans told CNBC in an interview, minutes after a government report showed hourly wages declined in December despite strong job gains. “That’s why I‘m in favor of being patient on raising inteest rates.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

