Fed's Evans: need to stay patient on raising rates

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. jobs market is making “good, good progress,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said Friday, but added that with inflation still low the U.S. central bank should defer raising rates until next year.

“If we are going to get inflation up to our 2-percent objective... we are going to have to see wages increase more,” Evans told CNBC in an interview, minutes after a government report showed hourly wages declined in December despite strong job gains. “That’s why I‘m in favor of being patient on raising inteest rates.”