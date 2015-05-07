FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says rate hike possible at any meeting
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Evans says rate hike possible at any meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at any meeting, including in June, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Thursday in an interview on CNBC.

“We are going into each meeting from now on talking about what the policy rate should be and at the end of every meeting, it’s possible that we’ll decide to begin the renormalization process,” he said.

Evans, a voter this year on the Fed’s policy-setting panel, repeated his view that waiting until 2016 to raise rates would allow the Fed to be more confident that an excessively low rate of inflation will head back up to the U.S. central bank’s 2-percent target.

Still, he was optimistic that weak first-quarter growth would prove transitory, that growth will bounce back to 3 percent this quarter, and Friday’s jobs report will show a monthly gain of more than 200,000 jobs. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

