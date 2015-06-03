FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans: talk that rates could rise this year marks 'progress'
June 3, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Evans: talk that rates could rise this year marks 'progress'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - The fact that Federal Reserve policymakers are talking about possibly raising U.S. interest rates this year signals the progress that has been been made on the economic front, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

The economy is getting stronger, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in Chicago, but it is very important to meet the Fed’s 2-percent goal on inflation. Evans has said he does not want to start raising rates until 2016.

Once the Fed does start raising rates, he said, it will likely go back to making small adjustments to its main policy rate.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

