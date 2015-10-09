FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans: Low global inflation makes reaching Fed goal harder
October 9, 2015

Fed's Evans: Low global inflation makes reaching Fed goal harder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday that globally low inflation makes it “challenging” for the U.S. central bank to lift domestic inflation to its 2 percent goal.

While China’s slowdown may have only limited direct effects on U.S. growth, it could have a bigger effect if it slows growth in its Asian trading partners, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans added after a speech to the CFA Society Milwaukee.

Evans is a voter this year on Fed policy, and has said he favors deferring an interest-rate hike until next year. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

