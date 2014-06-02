FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Istanbul-Fed's Evans says 2 pct inflation target not a ceiling
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Istanbul-Fed's Evans says 2 pct inflation target not a ceiling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2 percent inflation target should not be seen as a ceiling and could be higher, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a presentation at a conference in Istanbul on Monday.

Fed officials have been worried that inflation is running well below the central bank’s 2 percent target. But there are signs it is starting to tick up. Prices rose 0.2 percent in April, pushing the year-on-year reading up to 1.6 percent - the largest gain since November 2012. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)

