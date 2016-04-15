FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evans says inflation will weigh heavily on Fed decision
April 15, 2016

Evans says inflation will weigh heavily on Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Friday inflation will “inform a lot” about the Fed’s decisions in coming months, and that it will be important for the Fed to prove it is serious about its inflation target.

“Inflation is going to inform a lot of our viewpoint,” Evans said at a JP Morgan investor conference. “Inflation is the responsibility of the central bank. If we are at one percent and it is supposed to be two percent, that is us. If it is three percent, that is us.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

