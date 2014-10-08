Fed must 'live by' its 2-percent inflation target, Evans says

PLYMOUTH, Wisc., Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve must “live by” its 2-percent inflation target, treating excessively low inflation as just as big a problem as excessively high inflation, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

“I‘m all for getting interest rates higher,” but only once the economy is ready for it, Evans said.

While the U.S. economy is “on a good path,” with unemployment falling and inflation looking like it will rise back to healthier levels, raising rates should wait until the Fed is more certain about the outlook, he said.