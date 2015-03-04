FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says low global inflation is a puzzle
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Evans says low global inflation is a puzzle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 4 (Reuters) - Low global inflation is a puzzle and its drivers are not fully understood, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, adding that it could be one reason why U.S. inflation remains low.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, speaking to a rotary club here, said that it is possible that U.S. economic growth could boost inflation domestically, delinking it from the rest of the world. But he said his chief worry is that inflation will stay low in the United States.

He also said that a U.S. bill dubbed “audit the Fed” is misguided and said it is important the Fed continues to make monetary policy decisions independently of political pressures or elections. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
