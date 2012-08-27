FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans: jobless unlikely to fall below 7 pct before 2015
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Fed's Evans: jobless unlikely to fall below 7 pct before 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. unemployment is unlikely to fall below 7 percent before 2015 at the earliest under current policies, the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday.

“At the year end, it won’t be 7 percent. I‘m not expecting the unemployment rate under current policy to go below 7 percent before 2015 at least,” Evans told reporters after delivering a speech to a seminar run by Deutsche Boerse AG’s MNI news agency at the Hong Kong Bankers’ Club.

The Chicago Fed chief, known for his dovish policy views, will have a vote next year on the Fed’s policy-setting panel.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.