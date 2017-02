OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. Feb 3 A government report early Friday showing U.S. employers added more jobs than expected last month was "very good" news, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said.

The unemployment rate moved up to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent, but that was likely because of more people entering the workforce, a good sign for labor market health, Evans said at an event to benefit Prairie State College in Olympia Fields, south of Chicago. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)