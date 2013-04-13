FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Focus on US unemployment because inflation is in check, Fed doves say
April 13, 2013 / 5:15 PM / in 4 years

Focus on US unemployment because inflation is in check, Fed doves say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 13 (Reuters) - A dovish Federal Reserve policymaker on Saturday highlighted the U.S. central bank’s good record on maintaining average inflation close to its 2-percent target, arguing the Fed needs to stay focused on accommodative policies despite some outsized fears over future inflation.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, in a speech, said inflation pressures look low now, and the Fed’s easy policies have helped slowly move the U.S. unemployment rate toward 5.5 percent, which he called a sustainable level.

Speaking alongside Evans, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, a fellow dove, argued that a balanced policy approach would allow inflation to deviate somewhat from its 2-percent goal in order to lower U.S. unemployment.


