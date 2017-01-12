FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says labor constraints may doom bid to boost economy
January 12, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 7 months ago

Fed's Evans says labor constraints may doom bid to boost economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAPLES, Fla., Jan 12 (Reuters) - Aggressive fiscal and other policies could push U.S. economic growth to 4 percent in the short run, but would raise inflation risks unless coupled with strategies to boost productivity or expand the labor market, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Thursday.

Evans did not mention the proposals of President-elect Donald Trump specifically, but said U.S. growth will remain stunted unless the labor force or productivity grow unexpectedly.

"The U.S. economy could experience a burst of 4 percent growth for a year," Evans said while speaking on a panel in Naples, Florida. But "it is not possible to just birth a large cohort of 25-year-olds." (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

